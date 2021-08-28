'Mbappe hasn't told me he wants to leave PSG' - Pochettino discusses Real Madrid target's future

The France international is tipped to move before the transfer window closes but he could play against Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday

Mauricio Pochettino insists Kylian Mbappe has not told him that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain amid Real Madrid's attempts to sign the striker.

Madrid have returned with a second bid of €170 million (£146m/$200m) plus €10m (£9m/$12m) in add-ons for the France international after seeing an initial offer rejected by PSG.

The Ligue 1 side's sporting director Leonardo has stated that Mbappe has expressed a wish to leave, but Pochettino has not had the same conversation with the player.

What has been said?

Speaking ahead of his side's game away to Reims on Sunday, Pochettino told a press conference when asked if Mbappe has told him he wants to leave PSG: "No, he hasn't told me anything about wanting to leave PSG."

When asked if Mbappe will play in Reims, Pochettino replied: "Kylian has prepared himself well for tomorrow's game.

"The position of our president and our sporting director is very clear on Mbappe's situation at PSG."

The PSG coach is also analysing whether Mbappe, Neymar and new signing Lionel Messi will start the game on Sunday.

He added: "They have trained well and we will analyse the situation, we have not yet named the squad. They will certainly be part of the squad, but we do not know yet if they will play from the start."

Will Mbappe leave PSG before the transfer window closes?

PSG have demanded up to €220m (£189m/$259m) for Mbappe, but Madrid are firm in their stance that they will not pay that amount.

Goal understands that Pochettino, along with the club's dressing room, has accepted that Mbappe will likely leave.

With Mbappe's contract due to expire at the end of the season, PSG will have to decide whether to risk him leaving for free next summer, or accept Madrid's latest bid.

