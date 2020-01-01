Mbappe has already decided to leave PSG amid Real Madrid links, says Rami

The French forward has been tipped to seal a move away from Parc des Princes by a former international team-mate

Kylian Mbappe's days as a player are numbered, according to the striker's former team-mate Adil Rami.

The 21-year-old has been repeatedly linked with , while Premier League champions have also been touted as having an interest in his future.

Mbappe is contracted to PSG until the end of the 2021-22 season, and if he holds off signing a new contract then the prospects of him leaving before then may increase.

He could join fellow World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Rami is convinced Mbappe is planning for a future away from the Parc des Princes.

Speaking on RMC Sport show Top of the Foot, Rami said the lack of news about a new deal for Mbappe at PSG makes his exit an inevitability.

"I think it's done, especially since it's not moving forward in the [contract] discussions," Rami said when quizzed on the possibility of the Frenchman signing for Madrid.

"You have the impression that it annoys him to talk about it, he does not talk about it with the club, his entourage.

"And from the moment where it annoys him, it means he does not want to hear it. It is awkward for him.

"His future is all mapped out and it's sad for the Parisians, even for . I love this player."

Rami, who was a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad alongside Mbappe, is now playing in with Boavista.

Mbappe has shown startling form in the early years of his career, following up his 33 Ligue 1 goals in 2018-19 with 18 from 20 games in the truncated subsequent campaign.

This season he has begun with six goals and three assists in four starts and an appearance off the bench for PSG in their domestic campaign.

He will be back in contention for a place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI when the reigning Ligue 1 champions take in a trip to in the .

PSG will arrive at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to in their opening Group H fixture, with Mbappe confident of a strong response.

"It's not the first time that we've lost the first match of the group stage. We know how to react,” he told PSG's official website.

“The matches succeed each other quickly and we'll try to win in Istanbul in order to honour the shirt and the club."