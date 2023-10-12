Kylian Mbappe told what he needs to rediscover his goalscoring touch by France boss Didier Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps has told Kylian Mbappe what he needs in order to recapture his goalscoring form.

Mbappe hasn't scored in four games

Deschamps questioned on form

France boss tells Mbappe to be calm

WHAT HAPPENED? Deschamps has said that the Paris Saint Germain forward needs "tranquility" in order to return to his usual goalscoring self during the international break, after encountering a "difficult period" in club football.

WHAT THEY SAID: “His difficult period? I speak with him regularly. Kylian needs tranquillity," said the France boss.

"He is here. He will be part of the team tomorrow, which will have a specific objective. Everyone speaks about him a lot, but he can fend for himself.

"He is devoted to the collective [effort], and he isn’t here wanting to take everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward is without a goal across his last four appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, which included the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Champions League, marking his longest run without a goal for PSG since 2018.

Mbappe is also dealing with a the death of someone close to him, after leaving the international camp earlier in the week, accorind to L'Equipe. He has since returned to the team, but was not made available for media duties.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 24-year-old will be eager to recapture his finest form in the coming days, as France prepare to face the Netherlands and Scotland across the international break.