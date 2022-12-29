Mbappe clearly didn't want to re-sign at PSG but caved to 'personal' pressure, says ex-Real Madrid player Jese

Kylian Mbappe re-signed at PSG this summer, but former Real Madrid player Jese claimed the star winger felt pressured into the decision.

Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid for PSG

Deal runs into 2025

Wanted a move to Spanish club, Jese claims

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Madrid, but seemed to shut the door on a future at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer when he shut down transfer advances from the reigning Champions League winners. Former Madrid prospect Jese has now claimed Mbappe never actually wanted to re-sign, however, and in an interview with AS insisted that Mbappe felt personally pressured to play for the French giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Come on, I was clear about it because he told me. He told me and I tell more people: those of us who spoke Spanish. I think it was more personal than professional pressure," Jese said. "All players make decisions, they can be wrong or accept the decision.

"But the people cannot intervene. For example, the president of France cannot tell you 'don't go here, you have to stay. In my opinion, I think he felt more personal than professional pressure to make a decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe signed a massive contract extension with PSG last summer, due to earn him around €72 million (£64m/$76m). He received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron to encourage him to stay in Paris.

Since then, rumours have been rampant about Mbappe wanting to leave, with the Frenchman supposedly telling the club he wanted out back in October.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe has a contract with PSG that will run until 2024 with a player option until 2025. What happens after is up in the air.