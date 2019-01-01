'Maybe he's not a world star' - Vogts questions Coutinho's transfer to Bayern Munich

The Brazilian joined the Bundesliga champions on Monday, but the former Germany manager has questioned the wisdom of the move

Former manager Berti Vogts has questioned ​Philippe Coutinho's move to , saying the Brazilian may not be the world star that he used to be.

Coutinho joined Bayern on Monday in a one-year loan switch from Barcelona, with the champions holding a €120 million (£110m/$133m) purchase option.

The Brazilian joined Barca from in January 2018 in a deal potentially worth a reported €160 million (£147m/$178m), but failed to live up to that massive price tag during a year-and-a-half with the club.

Coutinho started just 22 games last season, as he came in for criticism from fans and the media for his performances.

The 27-year-old will now have a fresh start in Bavaria, though Vogts is skeptical that Bayern are getting a player who is worth the hype.

"At first glance, the loan from Coutinho is a great signing for the Bundesliga," Vogts said in a column on t-online.de.

"But I want to ask a question: Why is a 27-year-old leaving a world club like FC ? Because he has given up the hope to prevail there.

"Maybe he's not a world star, but a player who – probably in the new season – would be a substitute for FC Barcelona."

Coutinho wasn't the only recent signing for Bayern, with U20 midfielder Michael Cuisance joining on Sunday from .

Vogts also questioned the wisdom of the move for Cuisance, who reportedly was looking for a guarantee of playing time with his previous club.

"I have not been able to form a conclusive judgment on Cuisance," Vogts said. "His great talent is evident, but that's not all in football.

"On the other hand, his behavior bothers me. According to (Monchengladbach) sports director Max Eberl, he internally demanded a guarantee of a regular place, as if there could be something like this for 20-year-olds at an ambitious Bundesliga club.

"And then he moves to Bayern Munich, where his chances of action are likely to be even lower."

Still, Vogts believes that despite the two questionable transfers, and a 2-2 home draw against Hertha to begin the season, Bayern are still the favourites to lift the Bundesliga this season.

"In a nutshell, there are doubts in Bayern's two transfers, but the quality that already exists makes them title favourites."