Matosas quits 'boring' Costa Rica job ahead of likely Liga MX return

The former Leon and America boss felt coaching international soccer didn't suit him and has abruptly left his gig leading the Ticos

National team management is not for Gustavo Matosas.

That's the conclusion he's come to at least. The Uruguayan resigned his post as national team manager in a news conference Wednesday ahead of a rumored move to Atletico San Luis. Atletico parted ways with manager Alfonso Sosa on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Liga MX club to switch managers since the start of the Apertura eight rounds of matches ago.

Matosas took over the Costa Rica job in October 2018 but didn't find it to his liking. He's now set to return to Liga MX, where he previous led Queretaro, Leon, America and Atlas.

"I didn't know that being manager of a national team was so boring," Matosas said Wednesday, with Costa Rica federation president Rodolfo Villalobos by his side.

Matosas claims “several things" led to his departure.

"The chance to go to a team where I have expectations,” he said. “Above all else, it’s difficult to manage a national team when you don’t have the day to day with the players. I don’t feel productive. Sometimes I think I’m on vacation.

"I get the players one week every two months. I thought it wouldn’t be so tough, however I feel like I miss that day to day to work on everything I’d like to see from the players on the field. In the national team, I don’t feel productive. I don’t have that day-in, day-out routine so I end up killing myself watching film and games. That’s not what I like. I tried it, and it’s not what I like.”

He leaves his post with victories over , Nicaragua and Bermuda. The Ticos last two matches were defeats, losing to Haiti in the final game of Gold Cup group play and falling to eventual champion in the quarterfinals.

Strangely, the plan is to give Matosas one more shot at getting a win, with the 52-year-old still set to be on the bench in Friday's friendly against .

The Central Americans, who have been present at each of the last two World Cups, begin Nations League play in October in the toughest group for the new tournament. They'll have a rematch with Haiti and Caribbean upstart Curacao to contend with in Group D of the competition, which Concacaf announced Wednesday also will serve as 2021 Gold Cup qualification.