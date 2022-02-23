Matip goal against Leeds makes Liverpool boss Klopp break into hysterical laughter
Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip made manager Jurgen Klopp burst out laughing on Wednesday when he rushed forwards from the back to score a goal from open play against Leeds.
Matip, not known for his goalscoring, played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before unleashing a cool finish past the goalkeeper.
And Klopp absolutely loved the exchange, celebrating with a big smile along with his assistants as the Reds ran away with an eventual 6-0 win.
Editors' Picks
- How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?
- Bench or start Suarez? Simeone's striking dilemma ahead of Atletico's meeting with Man Utd in Madrid
- Liverpool starlet Jones risks becoming a victim of Klopp's 'strongest ever' squad
- 'Homophobia is not going to stop me from doing anything' - Life in the football media as a gay journalist
Matip scores Liverpool's second goal
The defender's 30th-minute finish put Liverpool ahead 2-0 before Salah added a third before half-time.
It was Matip's sixth career Premier League goal, and he has now scored in every season he's been at the club.
What has been said?
"I had tried it before but I was lucky this time to have the chance to score and it was a brilliant ball from Mo Salah," said Matip after the victory.