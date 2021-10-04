Match-winner Wissa deserves a lot of praise – Brentford coach Frank

The DR Congo forward came off the bench to help the Bees pick all three points at the London Stadium on Sunday

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has applauded Yoane Wissa for his stoppage-time winning goal in their 2-1 triumph over West Ham United.

Wissa replaced Briano Mbeumo in the 82nd minute, shortly after the Frenchman's opener was cancelled out by Jarrod Bowen in the 80th minute.

A few minutes later, Frank’s decision to throw the DR Congo international into the fray was productive, with the forward netting a 94th-minute winner.

The effort was Wissa's second Premier League goal of the season since his permanent signing from Lorient on a four-year deal.

It was also the second time the 25-year-old came to the rescue of Brentford, after he scored the equaliser in their 3-3 draw against Liverpool a week ago.

“When you win a match, a last-minute winner, it’s just fantastic. Everything just explodes inside you,” Frank said, per Ealing Times.

“He (Wissa) deserves a lot of praise. He started later with his fitness levels because he came late to the club, he worked very hard to get up to speed.

“It’s very nice to see that he’s scored in Carabao Cup games, scored against Liverpool - all those small bits where he’s getting better and better.

“He’s working much harder under pressure. I’m so pleased for him.”

On the team’s overall performance at the London Stadium, Frank added: “We played a really good first half where we were on the front foot, brave, and deserved to go in front. In the second half we struggled.

“We needed to show resilience, we needed to work unbelievably hard. We needed to show attitude, togetherness, putting bodies on the line and they did that - and massive praise for that.

“But I think we should have played better. We should have kept the ball better, I think we should have handled some of the situations in open play better defensively, but there are games like that.

“I think overall a draw would have been a fair result, but when a match is close in chances and you can just edge it I think that shows a lot about the team.”

Brentford are seventh in the Premier League table with 12 points after seven matches.