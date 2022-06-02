Mata follows Pogba & Lingard out of Man Utd as Spanish midfielder becomes latest to hit free agency

The Red Devils have confirmed that the World Cup winner will be severing ties with the club at the end of his contract

Manchester United have confirmed that Juan Mata is to become the latest senior star to depart Old Trafford as a free agent, with the experienced Spaniard joining Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in severing ties with the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner linked up with the Red Devils in the winter transfer window of 2014 – becoming one of the final pieces of business carried out by David Moyes during his ill-fated spell in charge of Premier League heavyweights.

The 34-year-old can always be relied upon to give his best to any particular cause, but he has slipped down a creative pecking order over recent seasons and can now ready himself for a new challenge in the latter stages of a distinguished career.

Why is Mata leaving Man Utd?

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer.

“The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Reds in January 2014 and went on to play 285 games, scoring 51 goals and winning four trophies.

"He made his final appearance in our last fixture of the 2021/22 season, away to Crystal Palace on 22 May.”

