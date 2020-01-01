Mata eyes longer Man Utd stay as he recalls signing for Moyes & that spectacular Anfield goal

The Spanish midfielder, who signed for the Red Devils in January 2014, is on the verge of his 250th appearance for the club and hopes for many more

Juan Mata is determined to remain at for years to come as he looks towards making a landmark appearance for the club once football returns in .

The Spanish midfielder joined United from in January 2014 and his next appearance for the Red Devils will be his 250th for the team.

Mata admitted he was not previously aware of the upcoming landmark but that it fills him with pride and he wants to stay part of the first-team picture at Old Trafford for years to come.

Speaking in a video on United's Twitter account, Mata said: "It feels like it has gone very quickly, it feels like time flies. I didn't know it was going to be my 250th game, but I feel proud.

"When you play your first game you feel like you are in a new beginning, a very exciting moment in your life playing for this club. I don't want to stop here, I want to keep going and going, and keep adding games in a United shirt."

Mata recalled many of his Manchester United memories, including arriving at the club via helicopter to complete his £40 million ($49m) signing, and being welcomed by then-United manager David Moyes and his fellow international David de Gea.

He made his United debut in the Premier League against , who by coincidence were managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now his boss at Old Trafford.

He added: "I have to start with the day I arrived and the way I arrived in helicopter. It was unforgettable. David Moyes was welcoming me to the club, De Gea was also waiting there. After that, my debut, we played against Cardiff with Ole as Cardiff manager so that's always forever in my memory."

Mata also talked through some of his favourite United goals and games, including his first strike for the club and his crucial equaliser in the 2016 final.

The goal which gives him most pleasure, however, is his second against in a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League in January 2015 - a spectacular overhead kick which put United on the way to victory against their rivals.

He said: "My first goal was against , at the Stretford End. It was a messy goal, not very beautiful, but I think it was eight or nine games without scoring for the club so it was very important for me.

"The goal in the FA Cup final against , we were losing and it was almost the end of the game, so when I scored I was also happy in that I helped the team to win.

"The game at Anfield, I always come back to it, why not? The final as well, I enjoy thinking about them, and hopefully many more to come."