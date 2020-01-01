Mat Zan not too big for Liga M3, Melawati FC

He's won the , the Sumbangsih Cup and the Premier League, but head coach Mat Zan Mat Aris is not too proud to take on his latest job; as Liga M3 club Melawati FC boss.

The former and Negeri Sembilan head coach was recently announced the head coach of the club, who were recently rebranded from Dak Dak Melawati, and finished the 2019 M3 campaign in eighth place.

"Every coach has their own knowledge and desire, so they need not be ashamed of leading a lower tier team. These outfits are also eager for the guidance of an experienced coach, which will in turn help football in the country.

"The challenges of football are the same; Super League teams and M3 clubs are not that different tactically and technically. What matters is the planning and the players' determination during matches.

"Our team comprises players who have had experience in the Super League and the Premier League, as well as young players who have shown potential. I will work hard to help Melawati, whose squad is made up of Melawati boys, and if possible I want to win promotion to the Premier League," said the 61-year old trainer after a contract signing ceremony.

Club manager Firdaus Kamar Ariff meanwhile is hoping that the appointment of Mat Zan, who in 2016 led Melaka United to promotion as Premier League champions, will take the club to the next level, if not promotion itself.

"We want to improve upon what we achieved last season, through Mat Zan's appointment. We believe his knowledge will help the development of our amateur players. Sure, we'd like to win promotion, but as a minnow we want to concentrate on club and player development. Promotion is a bonus.

"We learnt a lot last year, but most importantly we have our own fanbase and sponsors from the Melawati community," said Firdaus in an interview with Malaysian Football League.

Melawati recently signed former Pulau Pinang forward Sivanesan Shanmugam, M. Kavishkumar and Jacque Faye ahead of the 2020 league campaign.

