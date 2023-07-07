Mason Mount reveals how he was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo after taking No. 7 shirt at Man Utd

Mason Mount admits to having been inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to become Manchester United’s latest No.7.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has taken on the most iconic of shirts following his £60 million ($76m) transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old playmaker is following in the footsteps of legendary figures such as Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and George Best. Mount claims to be ready for that challenge having witnessed first-hand back in 2008 what it means to fill that jersey – with the young Portsmouth fan in attendance when Ronaldo crashed home the most memorable of knuckleball free-kicks during a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mount has told MUTV, with a video released shortly after Ronaldo’s stunning strike of him trying to replicate said effort as a starry-eyed hopeful in Chelsea’s academy system: “I was probably around 10. I was there in the away end, supporting my team Pompey, and was able to witness that special moment. I think that video of me taking the free-kick in training was after that day. So, it inspired me. And seeing that special moment at Old Trafford, I was in the away end. As I said, I was in awe of that situation and that iconic moment. So, I'd love to now replicate it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount added on looking to former No.7s at United for inspiration when making his own way in the game: “I had a lot [of inspirations]. Looking at obviously Ronaldo, I know you have seen the little video of me when I was younger - I loved watching him play and his free-kicks. Becks was also a massive inspiration of mine, growing up with his free-kicks, and I was in awe of his technique. So yeah, I've had a lot of inspiration from many players. But you take a little inspiration from different parts of their games and try to put it into yours.”

WHAT NEXT? United have a number of pre-season friendlies to take in this summer that should help Mount to settle in new surroundings – as they prepare to face the likes of Leeds, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund – while his competitive debut could come in a 2023-24 Premier League season opener at home to Wolves on August 14.