A number of clubs from Europe's top five leagues as well as Turkey have shown interest in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

United made a decision to part ways with Greenwood last month after a six-month internal investigation into the striker. Greenwood faced charges of attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in 2022 in relation to distressing images and audio which appeared in a social media post. All charges against the striker were dropped in February 2023 after the Crown Prosecution decided that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction following the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light.

However, United concluded that the striker could not resume his career at Old Trafford after a furious response from supporters to reports that the club were willing to reintegrate him into the squad.

United are looking to help Greenwood find a new club before the transfer window shuts for most European clubs at 11pm UK time on Friday. It has been reported in Italy that Greenwood was offered to Lazio but coach Maurizio Sarri must decide whether or not he wants the striker, who last played a competitive match in January 2022, in his squad.

GOAL understands that clubs from Italy, Germany and Spain contacted United with a view to signing Greenwood. A source said: "A number of clubs have looked really hard but ultimately it's hard for one club to make the jump."

Any club that signed Greenwood would have to deal with potential protests from fans and women's groups. The Saudi Pro League have suggested they would not be willing to sign Greenwood due to the potentially harmful effects his arrival could have on its image.

If Greenwood wants to remain in one of Europe's top -five leagues then he must complete a transfer before the end of Friday. If a deal fails to materialise, he could yet move to the Turkish Super Lig as the transfer window will remain open until September 15. The Saudi Pro League's window shuts on September 20, while the Greek Super League's closes on September 11.