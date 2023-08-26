Mason Greenwood could decide to quit football altogether after being left devasted by Man Utd's decision to axe him from squad

Mason Greenwood could decide to quit football altogether after reportedly being left devasted by Manchester United's decision to axe him from squad.

The forward has been told to leave Old Trafford over six months after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The club conducted an "internal investigation" as well and "concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged". However, it was "mutually agreed" that "it would be most appropriate for him" to pursue his career "away from Old Trafford."

This decision has reportedly devasted Greenwood as club officials had earlier indicated that they were willing to offer him a second chance. However, fearing a public backlash, United reconsidered their stance and announced that the player would not be called back to the squad.

This change in plan has left Greenwood to rethink his future.

According to Daily Mail, a well-informed source stated: "I don't think he is equipped to come back from this. There are players who would be able to think: 'I have been cleared so stuff you'. They would just get on and score goals for someone. Mason is not one of those. He's immature. I really think he's finished."

Although there has been talk of a few clubs enquiring about a loan deal for Greenwood, they are re-thinking their transfer plans as they also fear a public backlash.

While Turkish and Serie A clubs have also expressed interest in Greenwood, an unnamed Albanian side could be his next potential destination.

However, another source revealed to The Sun that the forward is devastated at not being able to continue at Old Trafford and not keen on a move to a far-off league.

"Mason always wanted to restart his career at the highest level possible. He hoped and believed it would be with United. The strength of feeling has now left him worried if he will ever play in the top leagues again. Playing in somewhere like Albania was never part of his plans, ever," the source stated.

Greenwood did issue a statement after Manchester United confirmed his career at the club is over and said he plans to continue playing football but "away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”