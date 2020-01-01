Martinelli signs new long-term Arsenal contract

The 19-year-old has agreed to fresh terms exactly a year after making the switch from Brazil to north London

youngster Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the club.

Mikel Arteta told the club's official website: "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us.

More teams

"He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

Martinelli has been one of the biggest positives of a difficult season for Arsenal, and his new deal will no deal come as a boost to the club.

With the forward signing on just days after fellow youngster Bukayo Saka agreed to fresh terms, there is a feeling that the club's players are buying into Arteta's rebuilding project at the club.

Article continues below

While the Gunners sit eighth in the Premier League, Martinelli has become the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for the club since Nicolas Anelka back in 1998-99.

A relative unknown when he arrived from Brazilian minnows Ituano, he now looks like one of English football's most exciting young talents.

More to follow...