News Matches
Martinelli

'They didn't want me' - Arsenal star Martinelli reflects on failed trial with Barcelona and reveals Fati friendship

Hal Fish
12:50 GMT+3 19/11/2022
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli has opened up about his short spell with Barcelona's academy before he signed with Arsenal, revealing a friendship with Ansu Fati.
  • Initially failed to land dream European move
  • Eventually joined the Gunners
  • Now a star for club and country

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old was rejected by both Manchester United and Barcelona while still a teenager before Arsenal finally gave him a shot, signing him from Ituano for £6 million in 2019. Their faith has since been rewarded, with Martinelli developing into a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking recently with The Players' Tribune, he said: “I went to La Masia in Barcelona. I practised with Ansu Fati when I went there. We became friends and I stayed there for 15 days.

"Then it didn't work out either, they didn't want me. But four or five months later Arsenal signed me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli has started in every Premier League game this season – scoring five times and providing two assists – helping push the Gunners to the top of the division.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The Brazilian's form has been so good, he was selected to play in Qatar 2022 and so will hope to return to England in late December as a World Cup winner.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Kuwait English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Kuwait English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Kuwait English)