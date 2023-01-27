Martinelli agrees new Arsenal contract to boost Premier League title charge

Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new long-term Arsenal contract in a major boost to the Premier League leaders.

Martinelli's current deal was until 2024

Arsenal had a two-year option to extend

New contract sees Brazilian given vastly improved terms

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been in prolonged contract talks with the Brazilian attacker, who has always publicly stated his desire to stay in north London. GOAL can confirm that those talks have now reached a successful conclusion, with a deal now agreed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli’s new contract is understood to be a four-and-a-half year deal, which will take him through until 2027. It has not yet been signed, but the deal is now being finalised, with an official announcement expected in the near future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal will now turn their attention to trying to secure the long-term futures of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba. Talks with the duo have been taking place alongside the negotiations with Martinelli and Arsenal are keen to get both deals finalised as quickly as possible.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.