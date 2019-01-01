Martial & Rashford told to make Ronaldo & Rooney ‘jump’ by Man Utd legend Neville

The former Red Devils defender is looking for a group of promising forwards at Old Trafford to follow the development lead of iconic predecessors

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James have been told to emulate the “jump” made by former heroes Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, with Gary Neville looking for promise to be fulfilled by a talented group of forwards.

The potential possessed by an exciting attacking quartet at Old Trafford remains without question.

Unlocking it, though, has proved to be easier said than done, with consistency questions still be asked of players that boast match-winning ability.

United legend Neville was left less than impressed by the efforts of the Red Devils’ frontmen for much of a 3-3 Premier League draw with Sheffield United, with a flurry of goals in the second-half at Bramall Lane allowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to take something from a disjointed display.

Rashford and Co. are now being set the challenge of using Ronaldo and Rooney as role models, with two iconic figures from the past having shown what can be achieved with the right attitude and application.

Neville told Sky Sports of United: “They've got a few players who could go on to be fantastic, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Dan James. They're at that point in their careers where there's promise, real potential, and they show you glimpses of real class.

“They've got to make that jump, I saw it years ago in players like Ronaldo and Nani develop. Wayne Rooney wasn't the finished article when he came to United. They developed into something special. They're young - they frustrated the life out of me for 70 minutes watching them against because I didn't think they gave enough to the team when they weren't playing well.

“I don't have a problem with them not playing well, but you have to contribute when you're not playing well. I didn't see them hassling the defenders, making runs in behind. I saw them ambling around quite a bit and feeling sorry for themselves. The body language wasn't great.

“That gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff the footage to go at that front three. There's nothing better as a coach than if you can say to young players, 'this cannot happen but look at this when you're at it and playing well', and that did happen in the last 15 minutes, they were flying.

“All you're doing all along is teaching and coaching, because they are young and you have to give them some leeway for that, but I didn't think they were anywhere near good enough in terms of their attitude for the first 70 minutes.”

United, who had shown signs of promise prior to heading to Sheffield last time out, will get the chance to iron out any issues when they face Astana in the on Thursday.

A return to domestic action will be made against on Sunday, before former boss Jose Mourinho takes in a visit to Old Trafford with on December 4.