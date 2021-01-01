Marseille defender Caleta-Car confirms he turned down Liverpool offer in January

The Croatian says it was an "honour" for him to receive an approach from the Reds, but plans to continue his development at Stade Velodrome

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car has revealed that he turned down an approach from Liverpool in January.

Liverpool were heavily linked with Caleta-Car during the winter transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp sought to bolsters his options at the back amid a defensive injury crisis.

Some reports suggested that the 24-year-old was all set to join the Reds before the proposed move fell through on deadline day, and he has now confirmed that he received a formal offer from the Premier League champions.

What was said?

Caleta-Car told reporters: “I received an offer from Liverpool.

"It was an honour for me to know that such a club wanted me. We decided with the club that I was going to stay.

"Marseille is also a great club and I still have a lot of improving to do here.”

What attracted Liverpool to Caleta-Car?

Caleta-Car has established himself as one of Marseille's most consistent performers since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2018.

The Croatian has featured in 130 games for the French outfit across all competitions, scoring four goals, while also picking up a Trophee des Champions runners-up medal.

The Reds were looking to bring him in to provide cover for injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but had to turn their attention to alternative targets when he rejected their approach.

Who did Liverpool sign instead?

Liverpool ended up signing two new centre-backs before the winter market closed, with Ben Davies arriving at Anfield on a permanent deal from Preston and Ozan Kabak joining the club on loan from Schalke.

Davies has yet to make his first-team debut for Klopp's side, but Kabak was handed his first start away at Leicester City on Saturday, and had a day to forget as the Foxes ran out 3-1 winners to move six points clear of the Reds in the Premier League table.

