Marega bags brace as Boavista suffer FC Porto obliteration

The Mali international opened his 2020-21 campaign's goal account with a double as the Dragons strolled past the Chequered ones

FC recorded a 5-0 away win over Boavista in Saturday’s Premier League game with Moussa Marega finding the net twice.

Having failed to score in the opening game of the Primeira Liga triumph over Braga, the Malian was at his best to inspire the Dragons to victory.

Four minutes into the encounter at Estadio do Bessa, Marega built play before setting up Serio Oliveira in the area, however, the midfielder was unsuccessful with his intent.

The visitors continued to dominate ball possession and also got the lead, but Matheus Uribe hit the woodwork after receiving a pass from Oliveira.

For Boavista, they seldom threatened as the first-half of the 141st local derby ended on a scoreless note.

Two minutes into the second half, Porto took the lead courtesy of Jesus Corona. Captain Danilo Pereira recovered the ball, passed to Otavio who in turn passed to Corona to beat goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

12 minutes later, Oliveira doubled the lead as his direct free-kick outside the area was deflected past Jardim.

It was Marega’s turn to find the net in the 67th minute with Oliveira providing the assist, while he completed his brace four minutes later. Oliveira took a free-kick deep in the offensive midfield, before Otavio sent a pass to the Mali international.

Three minutes before full time, the striker fluffed a chance to score his hat-trick despite having only the goalkeeper to beat.

Substitute Luis Diaz completed the rout in the third minute of additional time as Boavista ended the game with heads bowed low.

While Marega saw every minute of action alongside DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba, newly invited Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was introduced by manager Sergio Conceiçao for Alex Telles with 12 minutes left to play.

's duo of Mamadou Loum and Mouhamed Mbaye played no part in the game as well as Cape Verde international Ze Luis.

As expected, Chidozie Awaziem was not listed for action against his parent club, while Angola's Show replaced Gustavo Sauer in the 71st minute. Gambia’s Yusupha Njie was not considered for selection by manager Vasco Seabra.

Porto remain at the summit of the Portuguese elite division log with six points from two games. They host Maritimo in their next league outing on October 3.