Man Utd's Marcus Rashford draws Liverpool comparison as he tries to rouse team-mates ahead of Manchester derby

Marcus Rashford hopes his Manchester United team-mates can rally around each other as they attempt to topple Man City in the 191st Manchester derby.

United face City on Sunday

Rashford scored the winner in 22/23

Red Devils unbeaten in last three

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag's side have endured an indifferent start to the season, but have now won three consecutive games for the first time in 2023/24. Rashford hopes victory over Man City this weekend can prove pivotal, much as last season's victory over Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams did last term.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s just the way football is sometimes," he explained. "I don’t think we’ve been playing at our best but we’ve just won three games. I remember last season, before we played Liverpool at home early in the season, we weren’t at our best before then but we responded in a big game. We’ll be looking for that type of performance again. If we can get that and get the win, then we’ll be happy.

"I can see the similarities [to the Liverpool match]. We have the courage and the willingness to fight in every game we play, and we need to pick up the points. We need to move up the Premier League table, there’s no time to wait around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Rashford has somewhat struggled to replicate the form we saw during the 2022/23 season, as he helped the Red Devils to a 3rd-placed finish, as well as the Carabao Cup trophy. Having scored just once so far this campaign, most hope the England international can begin to turn his fortunes against City this weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASFHORD? As aforementioned, Rashford's United face off against Manchester City at Old Trafford this weekend in Sunday's 191st Manchester derby.