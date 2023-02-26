Marcus Rashford & Casemiro both START for Man Utd in Carabao Cup final as Erik ten Hag seeks to end club's six-year trophy drought

Peter McVitie
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Marcus Rashford and Casemiro were both named in the starting XI for Manchester United's Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle on Sunday.

  • Rashford fit to start
  • Casemiro back after suspension
  • United face Newcastle in final

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford was a doubt for the Wembley clash after he went off with an apparent injury as United beat Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday. However, the attacker was declared fit to start the final, while Casemiro is back in the starting XI after serving a domestic ban following his red card against Crystal Palace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils head into the showpiece looking for their first trophy in six years. United last lifted silverware in 2017, when they won the Carabao Cup and Europa League. Erik ten Hag has turned things around at Old Trafford, guiding United to Sunday's final and the last-16 of the Europa League while they sit third in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Casemiro Manchester United Palace red card 2022-23Getty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? United and Newcastle will go head-to-head on Sunday to decide who wins the Carabao Cup.

