Marcel Sabitzer unlikely to sign for Man Utd permanently this summer - unless Bayern Munich lower their asking price

Marcel Sabitzer's permanent transfer to Manchester United could be halted as Bayern Munich are unwilling to lower their asking price.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder has performed well since joining Manchester United on loan from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. Impressed with his performances, the Red Devils have reportedly decided to sign the player permanently in the summer but the move could be halted if Bayern Munich do not lower their asking price for the player, according to The Sun.

The player too is happy in England and had earlier hinted at a permanent move to the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the report, Bayern Munich will not stop Sabitzer from leaving the club in the summer if he wishes to join Manchester United permanently they are willing to reduce their demand which is £20 million plus £5m in add-ons.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 29-year has played 13 matches since joining the Premier League giants in January and has scored three goals and provided one assist. He netted a brace in the recent Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash against Sevilla where the English side were held to a 2-2 draw after taking a two-goal lead.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCEL SABITZER? Sabitzer will be next seen in action on Sunday when Erik ten Hag's side take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash.