Marcel Kaizer after Al Jazira's draw against Ajman: 'We were a bit sloppy in defence'

Al Jazira coach Marcel Kaizer was evidently disappointed after his side drew 3-3 against 12th-placed Ajman on Monday evening in the Arabian Gulf League.

They went ahead twice in the match but could not defend their lead which was a worrying sign for the coach. His men even fell behind at one stage and it took a spot-kick from Ali Mabkhout in the final quarter to earn a crucial point in the title race.

"In defence, from the whole team, we were a little bit sloppy. We conceded from the corner (which) kept Ajman in the game. They even went ahead in the second half and we didn't start well (in the second half)," Kaizer reflected.

Although the manager praised his troops for the first goal, he acknowledged that the team did not show enough hunger to get a win.

"I think we started very well and created a very good goal. Very good from Khalifa (Al Hammadi), good cross, good goal, a really good team goal. (But) This is not our level and we need all the energy from every player to get a point and in the end, I think we could have won all three," the manager stated.

However, with Bani Yas also dropping points against Shabab Al-Ahli their number one position in the league table remains unchanged.

Al Jazira do not have much time to re-group as they would go up against Al Ain on Friday. It is evident that Kaizer must motivate his players and more importantly work on his defence if they have to pick up the three points next match.

"It was not our day but we have to continue. We have a very disappointed team in the dressing room, but we train again and next game is fast upon us," he said.

Brandley Kuwas who scored the second goal of the night against Ajman concurred with his coach and feels there's enough room for improvement.

"We started well in the first half and then in the second half we didn't do well. I think our final touch wasn't good. We needed a little bit more luck to win the game," he stated.

With just two matches to go, Al Jazira cannot afford any more slip-ups. If they win on Friday, they will be in pole position to lift the title on May 11 in their own backyard when they will take on Khor Fakkan.