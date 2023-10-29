Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is the subject of reported transfer interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have been reported by The Sun to be 'huge admirers' of Guehi. But with Palace seemingly against selling the England centre-back in January, Manchester City's rival interest could spark a bidding war come summer. Manchester United and even the player's former club, Chelsea, are also linked. No price tag has been confirmed, but it has previously been said that it would take a club record sale for Palace - currently £50 million ($60.3m) when Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in 2019 - to let him go.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guehi joined Palace in a permanent £18m (£21.8m) transfer in 2021 after 18 months on loan at Swansea from Chelsea. He instantly became a regular for the Eagles and his Premier League form earned him a place in the senior England squad last year. He remains consistently among the best English defenders in the league, but his value for Palace is protected by a long contract until 2026.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUEHI? Focus in the short-term, at least, remains on Palace for the 23-year-old. The Eagles were narrowly beaten by Premier League leaders Tottenham on Friday and will hope to end a run of three games without a win when they face struggling Burnley and Everton sides in consecutive matches to begin November.