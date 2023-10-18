Manuel Neuer told he will not regain Germany captaincy when he returns from skiing injury after clashing with Julian Nagelsmann during Bayern Munich spell

Manuel Neuer will not get back the Germany captaincy when he returns from his skiing injury, reportedly due to his history with Julian Nagelsmann.

Neuer won't regain Germany's captaincy

Gundogan to be made permanent captain

Neuer clashed with Nagelsmann during his Bayern spell

WHAT HAPPENED? New coach Nagelsmann has made up his mind that Neuer will not reinstated as skipper when he returns from his skiing injury as he is set to make Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan permanent captain. In the legendary goalkeeper's absence, Gundogan has been wearing the armband.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Germany boss was recently quoted by Bild saying: "Ilkay will remain captain. It's important that we have continuity there."

The reason why the former Bayern Munich manager will not re-appoint Neuer is reportedly due to long-standing friction between the duo from their time together at the Bavarian club. Neuer was reportedly unhappy with the manager's decision to sack goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic last year. Tapalovic was close to the Bayern custodian and spent 12 years at the club. He was accused of leaking players' chat which infuriated Nagelsmann at the time.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With Gundogan set to take up the captain's armband permanently, the midfielder will get the opportunity to lead his nation at home in the Euro 2024.