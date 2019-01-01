Mane reaches half-century of Premier League goals in Liverpool win

The Senegal international joined team-mates Salah and Firmino in reaching the mark, and won the penalty that saw the Reds get all three points

Sadio Mane has netted his 50th Premier League goal for on his 100th appearance for the Premier League leaders.

The international opened the scoring for the Reds in their top-of-the-table clash with third-placed , slotting home comfortably after being found by a sumptuous ball from James Milner.

It was Mane’s fifth goal this season and saw him break a tie with Mohamed Salah to become Liverpool’s leading scorer in 2019-20.

Mane also won the penalty that James Milner swept home in injury time to give his team all three points in a 2-1 win.

They had looked in danger of dropping their first points of the year after James Maddison had equalized for the Foxes with 10 minutes remaining, but a clumsy challenge by Marc Albrighton on Mane saw them secure a 17th straight Premier League win.

They are the last club in ’s top four divisions who are yet to lose this season, and the win sees them one shy of equaling ’s record of 18 consecutive wins in the top-flight.

Mane is the third current Liverpool forward to cross the half-century mark in the Premier League, joining Salah and Roberto Firmino.

He’s the sixth fastest player to 50 for the Anfield club, behind Salah (69 games), Fernando Torres (72), Luis Suarez (86), Robbie Fowler (88) and Michael Owen (98).

50 - Sadio Mane has scored his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool. He's the 10th player to reach the milestone for the club in the competition, more than any other side. Nifty. pic.twitter.com/XvpojW5a9v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2019

He’s also the 10th Liverpool player to notch so many goals – no other Premier League team has as many individual players with 50 or more in the competition.

Mane has enjoyed a couple of fantastic seasons on Merseyside, mirroring the success of his team.

Last season the former man shared the Premier League Golden Boot with team-mate Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all three men scoring 22 goals in the English top-flight.

Article continues below

His goals were also vital as Liverpool swept to glory, as he tallied four, plus three assists as the Reds lifted the trophy by defeating in the final.

These individual marks saw Mane end up finishing fifth in the voting for FIFA’s The Best award last month.

His Liverpool colleague Virgil van Dijk finished second in the voting for that award, behind ’s Lionel Messi.