Mane makes Premier League history after scoring 100th Liverpool goal

The Senegal international often saves his best performances for matches against the hapless Londoners, as he proved again on Saturday

Sadio Mane seems to love lining up against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles once more suffering at the Liverpool star's hands as he took his Reds tally up to 100 goals.

The Senegal international struck just before half-time to put the hosts 1-0 ahead in Saturday's Premier League game.

And not only did he reach a significant milestone for his club, but he also continues a remarkable run of form in matches against the south Londoners.

Nine matches and counting

Mane's opener demonstrated once again that Palace are one of his favourite victims.

He has now scored in his last nine Premier League appearances against the club, a run that stretches back to August 2017.

Sadio Mane is the first Premier League player to score in nine consecutive games against the same opponent 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3X5E967AUJ — Goal (@goal) September 18, 2021

No other player in Premier League history has managed such a feat, but in truth Mane has always revelled in these games.

Including his time at Southampton he now boasts 13 goals in 14 games against the Eagles, failing to find the net on just one occasion - a 1-0 defeat in the 2015-16 season which was also the only time which he failed to come out on the winning side in the fixture.

Centurion

The 29-year-old's century of goals, meanwhile, did not take long to arrive, despite the fact that he has often acted as the foil for Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool attack rather than the Reds' prime threat in front of the net.

Mane needed 224 games to reach the milestone, a strike-rate of slightly less than one goal every two games.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could not be happier with the forward's contribution, which now stands at three strikes in Liverpool's opening six games in all competitions this season.

Sadio Mane has scored his 100th Liverpool goal! 💯 pic.twitter.com/W28hczHaBG — Goal (@goal) September 18, 2021

“Sadio looks really good, he looks really sharp,” Klopp said in his press conference.

“I know we talk about these things when a striker misses some chances, but that he has the amount of chances he has, the amount of finishes he has, that’s actually the important stuff," he told reporters in the build-up to Saturday's match.

“Sadio is in a good moment; a really good moment physically and mentally as well, so really confident and you can see that. A player misses a chance and doesn’t look desperate or whatever, he has a smile on his face and he knows, ‘I could have done this or this better…’ and all these kind of things."

