'Mane has to be there!' - High-ranking FIFA official says Senegal must summon miracle to bring star to World Cup

FIFA secretary general Fatima Samoura has suggested using "spiritual leaders" in order to ensure Sadio Mane is fit for the World Cup.

Mane injured on cusp of World Cup

FIFA secretary calls on "spiritual leaders"

Admits a miracle is needed

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane's World Cup hopes were plunged into doubt after being forced off injured for Bayern Munich at the beginning of the week. Scans have revealed a tibia issue that could mean he misses the World Cup, but Samoura has insisted Senegal's star man must go to Qatar.

WHAT SHE SAID: "We are going to use spiritual leaders," the FIFA secretary general told Europe 1. "I don't know [if they're effective] but in this instance, we're going to use them anyway. We are hoping for miracles. He has to be there!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old hobbled off some 20 minutes into Bayern's thrashing of Werder Bremen on Monday, and has already been ruled out of their weekend fixture against Schalke. He's the face of the Senegal squad and is desperate to add a World Cup run to his Africa Cup of Nations crown.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? That depends on whether or not Samoura's wish for a miracle is granted. Mane is now in a race against time to be fit for the 2022 World Cup, and his selection will be determined soon.