Mane excited by Thiago ‘magic’ at Liverpool as he hails playmaker as ‘one of the best' in the world

The Reds forward is enjoying working alongside the Spain international, with the summer signing from Bayern Munich clear of injury issues

Sadio Mane is excited by the 'magic' possessed by Thiago Alcantara, with considered to have acquired themselves “one of the best" in the world in the international playmaker.

Jurgen Klopp swooped to snap up another proven performer during the summer transfer window of 2020.

Thiago was allowing his contract to run down at and, fresh from helping the German giants to a remarkable treble, opened himself up to a new challenge in the Premier League.

Injury issues have prevented him from making the desired impact at Anfield, but the 29-year-old is now back to full fitness and ready to build on the promising cameos he has put in to this point.

Mane is expecting the former star to thrive in , telling Liverpool’s official website of a talented team-mate: “I always said Thiago is one of the best in his position in the world, for sure.

“He was unlucky with the injury, but now he is coming back. It is not easy to come back from an injury and be 100 per cent on the pitch, but you can see Thiago [and his quality].

“From his first game I was impressed because I didn’t think he would be that impressive on the pitch! It is coming slowly, slowly and I think he is reaching his best level, which is very good for us and for Liverpool Football Club. I can’t wait.”

Mane added: “We have many great players in midfield and Thiago is one of them. He has this quality of pass, which is another advantage for our front three because we can see how good he is in passing.

“I think this makes the team even better. We are looking forward to seeing more of this – his magic! – to help the team together.”

Thiago is in contention to figure from the off when Liverpool take on old adversaries Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, but Klopp faces selection posers all over the field after working hard to add depth to his star-studded squad.

“Yes, not only in midfield,” Mane said of the competition for places.

“I think we have a great team, which is a good thing for everyone. We have a lot of competition, which is great for the team and for the club.

“For the players as well; it can make you better and can help to win trophies for the club and for the players as well, which for all of us is a dream.”