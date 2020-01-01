Mane becomes biggest Crystal Palace slayer as Salah & Firmino continue fine partnership

The Senegal attacker became the highest goalscorer against the Eagles while the Egypt star took his combination with the Brazilian to the next level

Sadio Mane became the biggest slayer while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino continued their productive partnership in ’s 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Mane was handed his 12th league start of the season and set an impressive record to help Jurgen Klopp’s men demolish the Eagles.

The international ignited the goals surge when he set up Takumi Minamino in the third minute of the encounter.

The forward then found the back of the net in the 35th minute for his tenth goal against Palace, firing his strike beyond the reach of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Mane, thus, became the highest-scoring player against the Eagles in the Premier League, overtaking Jermain Defoe.

The 28-year-old also became the fourth player in Premier League history to score in seven consecutive appearances against an opponent, after Robin van Persie, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Romelu Lukaku.

7 - Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace – only Robin van Persie (8 vs Stoke) has ever scored in more consecutive appearances against the same opponent in the competition. Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/od1IruLO4c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Salah, meanwhile, came off the bench to make a significant contribution for the Premier League champions.

The fleet-footed forward was believed to have been dropped to the bench after expressing his disappointment over the club’s captaincy.

The international was, however, brought on moments before the hour mark for Mane and set up Firmino for his side’s fifth goal, which is the 17th time the duo have combined for a Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Only Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman have combined for more goals for the Anfield outfit in the English top-flight.

17 - Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have now combined for 17 Premier League goals for Liverpool, with only Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman combining for more for the club in the competition (24). Tandem. pic.twitter.com/w9o9eOzvP1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Salah went on to score two more goals in the encounter after benefitting from assists from international Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Salah has now bagged 13 goals and three assists in the Premier League while his teammate Mane has found the back of the net five times in the competition.

The victory ensured Liverpool extended their lead on the Premier League table after gathering 31 points from 14 games.

The African stars will hope to continue their fine performances when the Reds take on West Bromwich Albion in their next league match on December 27.