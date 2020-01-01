Mane beats Salah, Mahrez to CAF African Player of the Year award

The Liverpool star has won the prize for the first time, holding off competition from his club team-mate and the Man City winger

Sadio Mane has beaten team-mate Mohamed Salah and 's Riyad Mahrez to the CAF African Player of the Year award for 2019.

Mane was a standout player as Liverpool went all the way in the 2018-19 , while he has also enjoyed a strong start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The international placed in the top three in each of the previous three years, finishing runner-up to Salah in 2017 and 2018, and third in 2016, when Mahrez came first.

More to follow...