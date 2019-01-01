Mane and Wan-Bissaka make Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The two English top-flight stars have been named among the standout players for the week under review

legend Alan Shearer has included forward Sadio Mane and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in his Premier League Team of the Week for match week two.

Mane played a significant role to help Liverpool clinch a 2-1 victory over his former club on Saturday.

The international opened the scoring in the encounter with a magical strike from the edge of the box before setting up Roberto Firmino for his side’s second goal to render Danny Ings’ effort a mere consolation.

The victory helped Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their winning ways following their opening league win against .

Wan-Bissaka has been turning heads since teaming up with Manchester United from in the summer.

The youngster delivered an impressive defensive display in his side’s 1-1 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

The duo has been picked among the best 11 players who shone in the week under review by the former Newcastle United marksman, while manager Chris Wilder was named as the coach of the side.

Mane was the Premier League joint top scorer with 22 goals last season along with Mohamed Salah and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wan-Bissaka was one of the league's best tacklers last term and will hope to continue his impressive displays this season.

Liverpool will square off with Arsenal while Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.