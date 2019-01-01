Mandzukic sits out Juventus training amid links to Man Utd

After four seasons in Turin, the Croatia international striker looks to be on his way out of the Serie A champions in the January transfer window

Mario Mandzukic's days at look to be numbered after Maurizio Sarri confirmed the forward will not take part in training unless his transfer situation changes.

Mandzukic, 33, has not played a single competitive minute since Sarri took charge at Allianz Stadium and was left off Juve's 22-man list for the Champions League.

are rumoured to have joined Manchester United in the race for the Bianconeri outcast, who reportedly held talks with Qatari side Al Rayyan last month

Mandzukic is said to want to explore his options and an understanding has been reached for him to refrain from training, a move that reduces chances of injury ahead of a potential transfer.

However, Sarri did not entirely rule out the possibility of the Croatian returning to the fold.

"Mandzukic is not training with us, in agreement with the club," the Juve head coach told a news conference on Friday. "If the agreement changes, I am open to everything."

While the former , and attacker is out of the frame for now, Sarri will regain defender Danilo for Saturday's home game against .

The full-back has recovered from a thigh injury and is set to join the Aaron Ramsey in the matchday squad, the midfielder having overcome the minor muscle problem that kept him out of duty.

Juve head into the weekend as leaders thanks to their 2-1 win over title rivals before the international break.

The victory was seen as a vindication of the new playing style Sarri has brought to the club but he is hesitant to place too much emphasis on a single result.

"I've been living with scepticism for years, so it doesn't affect me," the ex- boss said.

"The rankings in the table right now are not important. We have to concentrate on finding the right continuity in terms of performance.

"That game against Inter was important but it has passed, so we need to focus only on the next one.

"It's always difficult starting again after the international break. It's not easy for the players and there are a lot of risks."