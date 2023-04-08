Manchester United vs Everton: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United look to keep their Champions League hopes alive when they host relegation-threatened Everton

Manchester United regained a spot in the top-4 after a narrow win against Brentford in their mid-week fixture. Erik ten Hag’s men will now look to extend their unbeaten streak of 24 games at the Theatre of Dreams when they host Everton.

Despite the loss against Newcastle United, the Red Devils regained their form against Brentford as they compete for the Champions League spot. But a point of concern for their Dutch manager would be his misfiring strikers.

Except for Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s other forwards are struggling from a goal-scoring drought which could cause trouble to their hopes of earning a Champions League spot.

With the Red Devils boasting of a sublime defensive record at Old Trafford (3 clean sheets in 3 games), Ten Hag would hope to see his strikers find the back of the net against a struggling Everton side.

The appointment of Sean Dyche has served as the silver lining in a struggling campaign for the Toffees. Despite still hovering around the drop zone, Everton has seemed to fall on the right track having been unbeaten in their previous four fixtures.

Although their record on the road could be a concern for the Merseyside team. The Toffees are winless in their previous 10 fixtures away from home and have conceded at least 2 goals in each of them.

With Manchester United boasting of a star-studded forward battery, Sean Dyche would be fully aware of the storm that could take down his team at the Theatre.

The Red Devils have already beaten Everton twice in the season and the Toffees would look to avoid embarrassment for the third time in a season.

Manchester United vs Southampton confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Mctominay, Fernandes; Antony, Sabitzer, Sancho; Rahford

Everton XI (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Gueye; Onana, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil; Simms

Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils return to European action when they lock horns with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League Quarterfinal on the 14th of April. The Red Devils then face Nottingham Forest away from home on the 16th of April before traveling to Spain to face Sevilla in the return leg on the 21st of April.