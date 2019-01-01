Manchester United vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the mood of fans and players in his short interim spell in charge and is on course to continue his perfect form

Manchester United will be aiming to register a ninth straight win in all competitions under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they host Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have won their last eight matches – as well as six in the top flight – and are currently in sixth position, level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, and a win over the Clarets could put them level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who play on Wednesday.

Burnley will be looking to bounce back following their 5-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, and have been on the back-end of a largely disappointing season following their early Europa League exit and their struggles to lift themselves from the bottom end of the table.

Game Man Utd vs Burnley Date Tuesday, January 29 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Chong, Bohui

Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are hopeful of returning for the clash against Burnley after returning to training last week after recovering from injury, but Marouane Fellaini is sure to miss out as he is still dealing with a calf issue.

Solskjaer has no other major injury concerns to worry about, with Alexis Sanchez also having fully recovered from a hamstring problem with a goal against former side Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Potential Man United XI: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Pogba, Matic; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Position Burnley players Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Lennon Forwards Wood, Hendrick, Vokes, Barnes

Sean Dyche is likely to re-jig his side ahead of the trip to Old Trafford after defender James Tarkowski was only one of four starters against Watford in their last league outing, followed by another appearance in the 5-0 loss to Man City in the FA Cup.

Potential Burnley XI: Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, Defour, McNeil; Wood.

Betting & Match Odds

Man Utd are priced at odds of 2/7 to win, according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 11/2. A win for Burnley is priced at 13/1.

Match Preview

Top four seemed like an impossible dream for United under the reign of former manager Jose Mourinho but a Champions League spot for the Red Devils is almost in sight under Solskjaer, who has been credited with lifting the morale for both players and fans.

Paul Pogba has captured his best form in a red shirt under the Norwegian and looks a different player than the one who was ostracised by Mourinho, and a win against Burnley will set in motion United's ambitions to catch up to the top-four challengers this season.

Since the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December in what proved to be Mourinho's final match, United have won their six Premier League games – including a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur – but a real test awaits them in the Champions League where they will be given the task of having to best Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain over two legs.

Dyche's Burnley side are back in Manchester just three days after their 5-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's City side, and he will be looking for an immediate response from his team.

The Clarets have managed to register three wins in their last five Premier League outings but still remain 16th in the table with 22 points.