Manchester United vs Brentford: Lineups & LIVE updates

The Red Devils will be desperate to return to winning ways, and climb back into the top four but face a tricky game against the Bees.

Manchester United were stunned by fellow top-four rivals Newcastle last time out as the Magpies avenged their League Cup final defeat by dominating the Red Devils in all departments.

In fact, the 2-0 scoreline flatters United more as it could've easily been a hammering had midfielder Joe Willock got his shooting boots on to finish off all those tap-ins .

The result meant United fell to a third straight league game without scoring a goal, a run which has put a serious dent in their top-four credentials.

Since their League Cup victory, they have picked up just one point from their last three league games. While they have done reasonably well in other cup competitions, their form in the league has dipped as United have fallen into fifth place due to their poor goal difference, although they have two games in hand on Spurs.

The good news is that Erik ten Hag’s men will be back at Old Trafford for this one, where they haven’t suffered a loss in any competition since September and they’ve conceded a league-low eight home goals. Therefore, they’ll hope to bounce back in this encounter.

However, that is easier said than done, more so against a Brentford side defeated them by a resounding 4-0 margin earlier in the season and they simply can’t ignore the threat Thomas Frank’s troops pose, especially in counter-attacking turnovers.

The Bees have emerged as one of the biggest surprise package this season, and come into midweek proceedings only six points adrift of fourth-place Spurs, albeit a brace of draws against Brighton and Leicester City in the lead-up to this trip may not be the best way to prepare for a crucial clash against United.

With ten games left, manager Thomas Frank hopes his team can overcome a sticky patch down the final run-in and defy all odds to secure a remarkable European finish.

Manchester United vs Brentford predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Brentford XI (3-4-3): Raya; Mee, Pinnock, Jansson; Hickey, Jensen, Norgaard, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

After facing Brentford, Manchester United will face another tricky test in relegation-threatened Everton. Ten Hag's side will aim to bounce back from their recent slump with two straight wins heading into their Europa League quarter-final double-header against Sevilla, with a Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between the two legs.