Manchester United players remember Busby Babes lost in Munich Air Disaster

Old Trafford stars are among those remembering the victims of the darkest day in the club's history

Manchester United fans and players are remembering the Flowers of Manchester on the 61st anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster.

The club each year marks the tragedy, which cost the lives of eight of Sir Matt Busby's players as well as three club officials and eight journalists.

There will be a ceremony under the Munich memorial clock at Old Trafford at 14:40 GMT led by Reverend John Boyers which will feature 'The Flowers of Manchester', the song which commemorates the players lost.

The team's plane crashed on take-off at Munich Airport when travelling back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade in icy conditions.

Busby Babes Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Liam Whelan perished with Edwards, viewed by many to be the finest player of his generation, passing away 15 days after the accident.

In total, 23 people died including crew, other passengers and former Manchester City goalkeeper Frank Swift, who was one of the journalists following the team.

The club's current and former players are among those who have paid tribute.