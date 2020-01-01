Manchester United sticking to their promise of fully integrating women's team even during lockdown

The Red Devils launched their professional women's team in 2018 and are fully integrating them into the club set-up despite the Covid-19 shutdown

When the women's team needed a judge for their weekly online cooking competition, goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain had just the man.

Step forward, Juan Mata.

The United midfielder, who knows Chamberlain through their membership of charity Common Goal, was sent pictures of the team’s cooking efforts for 'Spanish week' before sending a video announcing Millie Turner, Ella Toone, Martha Harris and Mollie Green had won for their paella and churros.

The cooking challenge is just one of a number of team-bonding exercises the squad are engaging in during the current coronavirus lockdown period and Mata had no issue giving up his time to act as judge. Casey Stoney is keen to see her team develop its own identity and be separate from the men’s side, however, the key from the start for the former international is that they feel integrated into the club.

When United set out to finally start their first professional women’s team back in 2018 the feeling was that if they were going to do it, it had to be done properly. Investment would be pumped into the team and there would be a support network in place to help them be a success. So far, so good with Stoney’s side winning the Women’s Championship in their inaugural season.

“The reason I took this job is because they told me they don't do anything unless they can do it properly and already they have fully integrated the team within the club and I have been at a lot of clubs where that hasn't happened,” Stoney said upon taking the job in 2018.

The treatment of women’s teams in big-club set-ups has been criticised with lack of funds and substandard pitches being brought up. Women train and use Prenton Park, the home of Tranmere Rovers. The state of the pitch at the League Two side led to numerous games being called off this season and garnered strong criticism from manager Emma Hayes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are about to move into a multi-million-pound new training complex in Kirkby but the women’s team will not join them. There isn’t enough room. A move there hasn’t been ruled out for the future, but for now they’ll stay put.

United have not had the same criticism thrown at them. But, like Liverpool, they do train and play separately from the men’s sides.

Stoney’s side are still based at Leigh Sports Village. There are plans that one day they will call United’s historic training base The Cliff home but two seasons in and that still hasn’t materialised.

The team are fine with their home, it’s theirs. It’s also where the Under-23s play their home games and U19s games have been hosted there too, so there’s a feeling of unity with the rest of the club.

There’s always going to be room for improvement and United are by no means perfect. Defender Amy Turner tweeted at the beginning of the enforced work-from-home period asking local gyms if any had equipment they could spare for her to use at home. Unsurprisingly there were no similar requests from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Turner did get the equipment she was after as the club provided all players with the necessary items. The speed at which the halt to training happened meant there was a delay in getting it out.

Solskjaer has a keen interest in the women’s side; his daughter Karna is in the development squad and he was at the Etihad for their season opener against back in September. He has a good relationship with Stoney and the pair will catch up whenever the latter is at the club’s Carrington training base.

There’s hope that one day Stoney and her team will be based there too alongside the first team and academy sides. But, at the moment there is not enough room to facilitate them and it would take a huge expansion to house them in the same complex as the men, like Manchester City, and Chelsea do.

But, training complexes don’t bother Stoney. She’s praised executive vice chairman Ed Woodward during Covid-19 for the assistance and support she has been given and that support is reflected during the season too.

Advertising and promotional campaigns are unified with players from men’s and women’s teams combining and, just as Solskjaer will be given funds to enhance the first team, Stoney will also be given money to buy players in the transfer window.

Stoney said when she started out on this journey she got a feeling of being integrated unlike any other club she had worked at and so far, United have stuck to their word.