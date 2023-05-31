Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot ends transfer speculation by penning new long-term contract at Old Trafford

Diogo Dalot has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester United, it has been confirmed.

Dalot's new deal expires in 2028

Full-back linked to Real Madrid & Barcelona

Portugal star key for United this season

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced on Wednesday that the full-back has committed to a new deal which keeps him tied to the club until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalot has been an important figure at United this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions to help them to Carabao Cup success, a third-place finish in the Premier League and the upcoming FA Cup final. Despite his importance, the 24-year-old had been linked to a move away this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be interested.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football," Dalot told the club's website. “We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined. As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now. I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team."

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Dalot and his co-stars will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.