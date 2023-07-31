Mason Greenwood is expected to learn whether he will be able to continue at Manchester United before their opening game of the new campaign.

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

The charges against the forward were dropped in in February 2023, but United proceeded to launch an internal investigation which is now set to reach its conclusion.

Erik ten Hag's side will make a definitive decision on Greenwood's future before they kick off their new Premier League season against Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14, according to BBC Sport.

Greenwood has been spotted training with a private coach away from the club during the summer but was not included in the squad's pre-season tour of the United States.

Manager Ten Hag has revealed he has offered the club's hierarchy his thoughts on whether Greenwood should continue at the club ahead of the new campaign.

Greenwood has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford on loan, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly interested in a temporary deal.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted to Man United until 2025.