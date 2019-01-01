Manchester City’s #SameGoals initiative returns for a second year

#SameGoals is a global initiative to increase girls’ participation in football

Following the success of #SameGoals 2018, is delighted to announce the return of the initiative for a second year running.

#SameGoals aims to inspire the next generation of female footballers by delivering footballs to every girl who sends in a video showing them scoring – or saving – a goal, this way each girl can keep playing and growing her passion for the game.

New for 2019, Manchester City will host a series of #SameGoals Football Festivals across a variety of global locations, including , Manchester, the United States and Abu Dhabi, to provide girls with even more opportunities to play the game. As part of the initiative, Manchester City will also provide their Cityzens Giving Young Leaders in Kolkata and Kilifi with support to organise football festivals aimed at promoting girls’ participation in their local communities.

’s very own #SameGoals festival takes place on 9 March at the Kaiwen Academy in Beijing. The festival, which aims to encourage girls to play football, will include a series of football clinics and mini tournaments everyone can get involved in. Further details will be announced in due course.

Commenting on the return of #SameGoals, Steph Houghton, Manchester City captain, said:

“Football is such an incredible sport to take part in. It’s fun, a great way to make friends and helps you to keep fit and healthy. We hope Same Goals encourages even more girls to give football a go and see how amazing it is.

“The entries submitted last year were unbelievable and I hope all those girls have kept practising and have some new tricks and skills to show us this year!”

Gavin Makel, Head of Women’s Football, added:

“Everyone at Manchester City was delighted to see how many girls participated in last year’s Same Goals initiative and this year we want to reach even more young people. By hosting a variety of football festivals indifferent global locations, including Manchester, America and China, we hope to bring the game closer to girls everywhere.

“At Manchester City, we are committed to inspiring the next generation of female footballers, providing them with opportunities to play the game and showing them there is a pathway to the elite level. “

To enter #SameGoals, girls who are aspiring to be footballers, or those giving it a try for the first time, are encouraged to post a video on Twitter or Instagram that shows them scoring – or saving – a goal.* The goal can be scored, or saved, anywhere using any kind of ball; the more creative, the better. For every video posted

using #SameGoals and tagging @ManCity, the Club will send out a football so she can keep playing.