Manchester City vs Leicester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The reigning champions are in need of a win to keep the pressure on their title rivals going into the final gameweek of the campaign

will be aiming to return to the top of the Premier League on Monday evening when they welcome to the Etihad Stadium.

Victory for on Saturday against Newcastle means that Pep Guardiola's side are in need of three points against the Foxes in order to restore a one-point lead over the Reds as the season approaches a dramatic finale.

A win against Brendan Rodgers' men will ensure that City's fate rests in their own hands when they travel south to take on in their final league match of the campaign next Sunday.

However, they will have to earn the points against a side which recently defeated 3-0 and also managed to beat the reigning champions when the sides met at the King Power Stadium back in December.

Game Manchester City vs Leicester City Date Monday, May 6 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Man City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany Midfielders Gundogan, Delph, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Zinchenko, Foden, Sterling, Sane Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Kevin De Bruyne remains a serious concern for City after the midfielder sustained a hamstring injury two weeks ago and misses out.

Fernandinho, who is recovering from a knee injury, joins the international on the sidelines. Benjamin Mendy, meanwhile, is another absentee thanks to a persistent knee complaint.

Confirmed Man City starting XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Kompany, Walker; D. Silva, Gundogan, Foden; B. Silva, Sterling, Aguero.

Position Leicester City squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Morgan, Evans, Pereira, Maguire, Fuchs Midfielders Gray, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Ndidi, Ghezzal, Choudhury, James, Leshabela Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Okazaki

Luckily for Leicester there are no new injury issues to contend with ahead of the game, with Daniel Amartey the only player who is expected to be unavailable.

Potential Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison; Vardy.

Betting & Match Odds

It is no surprise to see Manchester City as favourites, with bet365 giving odds of 2/11 on Guardiola's side to triumph.

Leicester's chances of winning are rated at 14/1 and a draw is available at 8/1.

Match Preview

Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed each other intensely throughout the season and Guardiola's men will be desperate to ensure they don't relent with just two gameweeks left.

The refusal of the Reds to succumb to Newcastle on Saturday as they snatched a late victory will have drawn some begrudging admiration from City and Guardiola has relished the challenge.

“Arriving at this stage, two games left with 92 points, after 100 points last season... being there, that is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the Leicester clash.

"It's not easy, honestly. In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides. There are two that were 'wow'. One is with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool.

"I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager. That's why being here, with it in our hands, fighting against them until the end. One of the biggest achievements."

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers will be in the opposite dugout for Monday's clash and the Northern Irish coach can do his old club a favour by frustrating City.

Rodgers, of course, suffered at the hands of City during his time as Liverpool manager, missing out on the title in devastating fashion in 2013-14, and he believes that his Foxes side, fronted by Jamie Vardy, can hurt the reigning champions .

“It's exciting to be involved in the title race but my thoughts are solely with Leicester and doing what we can to get a result," said the former boss.

“We respect that it will be a tough game for us. But we have a model that can beat any team.”