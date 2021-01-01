Are you a Manchester City fan? An opportunity of your dreams awaits you!

In association with Man City and TECNO Mobiles, Goal brings an exciting stint for the fans to get to know their club from close quarters...

are on a roll in the Premier League at the moment, having won five games in a row that has seen them stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches.

The latest win, a 4-0 triumph over also propelled them to the second spot on the table. They are just two points behind league leaders with a game in hand.

If they win their tie against on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola’s side will climb up to the summit.

They have also reached the final of the League Cup, thanks to a 2-0 win over rivals United. It seems the Citizens are starting to hit top gear as the season meanders around the half-way mark.

In the , the club has qualified for the Round of 16 with an unbeaten record that saw them finish top of their group.

In what has been a difficult year globally, the Sky Blues did not have the brightest of starts to their league campaign but as the season has progressed, they have looked sharper and stronger.

Much of that is also down to their improved defence under the leadership of the impressive Ruben Dias and John Stones, who has improved leaps and bounds this season.

It seems that Manchester City fans are in for a memorable season this time around. As Guardiola and team goes about in their quest for silverware, Goal brings a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Manchester City fans in .

In association with the club and TECNO Mobiles, Goal brings an exciting stint for Manchester City fans to get to know their club from close quarters.

We are looking for a trainee correspondent to create content on all things Manchester City. The candidate will need to write reports, shoot videos, connect with local communities and conduct interviews around Manchester City matches.

This will be a paid programme and the correspondent will be mentored by Goal’s dedicated Man City correspondent and regional editorial teams.

So what are you waiting for? Apply for the role and get a chance to cover your favourite team as they look to reclaim the Premier League crown this season.