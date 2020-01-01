Manchester City star Fernandinho names his toughest opponents

The Brazilian has won three Premier League titles since arriving in England and has been through some tough battles against the world's best strikers

Fernandinho has come up against the biggest names in world football throughout his seven years at - including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - and he rates the former striker Diego Costa as one of the 'most difficult' he has ever faced.

In Chelsea's last title-winning season in 2017, Costa scored in a bad-tempered 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium that saw Fernandinho sent off in injury time for shoving Cesc Fabregas over an advertising hoarding.

Twelve months earlier, in another incident, the international was treated for a gash in the back of his head after being caught by an elbow from Fernandinho. Before the second half restarted, Costa waited for his opponent in the tunnel and angrily glared at him before another stormy 45 minutes.

More teams

They have not faced each other since Costa’s move back to but Fernandinho believes he is as tough to face as other more illustrious names.

“The most difficult players I've faced are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe - all of them are so good and they cause a lot of problems to defenders,” he told the coach Kleberson in a Q&A session. “But for me, one of the most difficult guys I’ve faced was Diego Costa when he was with Chelsea. He was in good shape. I hope I can face them again.”

Fernandinho, who turns 35 next month, has spent the majority of this season in the centre of defence and admitted that he has had to adapt to the position.

He was shifted into the backline to plug a hole left by the departure of Vincent Kompany and a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, but says he was happy to make the move to try to help the club win more silverware.

“Pep Guardiola came to me and talked to me about moving into this position - I have played there a few games before,” he added. “During this season we have had so many problems with injuries and then he moved me to play as a centre back.

“For me it was okay because the way we play most of the time I get the ball and most of the games we have the highest possession of the ball, and for me it was no problem.

“Of course it's a little bit different from playing as a midfielder but in the season I was adapting my game and I think I am settled now. Sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself for the good of the team and this is one of the sacrifices I have made for Manchester City. I hope we can be successful in the future.

“If I am playing as a centre half or a defence midfielder, for me the most important thing is to get the result and the victory at the end. I am learning but I am enjoying this moment and hopefully I can improve.”

Fernandinho would not rule out a move to Major League Soccer in the future but the Brazilian says he is settled at Manchester City. The 34-year-old signed a new 12-month deal in January that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Article continues below

After a spell that has seen him win three Premier League titles and make more than 300 appearances for City, he says he is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

“I've thought about [ ]. It's some offer I would consider for the future for sure,” he said in conversation with the former midfielder. “Me and my family are settled [in Manchester]. It's the nicest city - everyone has their passion for the game, they love football.

“Since I was there, you can feel the love and respect from the fans. This is good, it gives you extra motivation to work hard on and off the pitch. I miss my country but at the end of the day I am doing my job.”