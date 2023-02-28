Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer move for Mateo Kovacic, who has yet to agree a contract extension at Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, City could look to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Kovavic's future by aiming for a cut-price deal in the summer transfer window. The Croatian's current contract at Chelsea is due to expire in 2024, and with Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesar Azpilicueta all in the same situation, the club are eager to avoid losing an important crop of players on free transfers. If an extension is not agreed, Chelsea could look to cash in on Kovacic at the next available opportunity, with Pep Guardiola thought to be a keen admirer of the 28-year-old. The City boss is in the market for a new midfielder amid talk of potential moves away from the club for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another Chelsea midfielder who is entering the final year of his contract is Mason Mount. Little progress has been made in renewal discussions with the England international, and it has been reported that City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Milan are all tracking him. However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to let Kovacic and Mount leave the club this year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City are also in the race to land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, but it is believed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are the frontrunners for the 19-year-old's signature.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATEO KOVACIC? The midfielder is likely to be next seen in action on Saturday when Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea side face Leeds United in the Premier League.