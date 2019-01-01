Manchester City dealt double injury blow as Jesus and Stones miss training ahead of CL clash

The Premier League champions might have to do without the Brazilian and the English defender when they take on Schalke in Europe on Wednesday

Gabriel Jesus and John Stones missed the open section of 's Tuesday training session ahead of the side's trip to in the .

Striker Jesus and centre-back Stones played the entirety of Saturday's 4-1 win at Newport County in the FA Cup but are reportedly suffering from hamstring and groin complaints respectively.

Stones featured in every match as City topped their group, with Jesus netting a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over .

The Brazilian striker has managed to score 16 goals in 33 appearances so far this term, despite largely serving as a backup striker behind Sergio Aguero, while Stones has been a vital cog in the City defence once again.

There was some good news for Pep Guardiola ahead of Wednesday's match in Gelsenkirchen though, as club captain Vincent Kompany and left-back Benjamin Mendy trained for the second successive day following their latest spells on the sidelines.



Kompany has not featured since his troublesome calves flared up again during last month's 2-1 win over , while Mendy suffered swelling following his return from knee surgery against Burton Albion in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

City face in the final of the latter competition at Wembley on Sunday, as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Guardiola's men are currently second in the Premier League and favourites to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history come May.

The start of 2019 has seen City recover from an inconsistent Christmas period, winning 11 of their 12 fixtures across all competitions.