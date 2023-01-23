Manchester City confirm signing of Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have announced that 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined the club from Velez Sarsfield.

Perrone joins Man City

Will move after Under-20 tournament

Follows in footsteps of Julian Alvarez

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League champions Man City have confirmed the signing of Velez starlet Perrone. The midfielder has signed a five-and-half year deal with Pep Guardiola's side and will join after the Under-20 South American Championship in Colombia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man City have followed Perrone since he enjoyed an eye-catching first season in the first team at Velez Sarsfield. Guardiola's side are thought to have paid around £8 million ($10m) for his services and he follows in the footsteps of compatriots such as Julian Alvarez and Sergio Aguero in making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The midfielder will join us after the U-20 South American Championship," the club said in a statement confirming the transfer on Twitter.

WHAT NEXT? Perrone is currently with the Argentina squad in Colombia for the Under-20 tournament but will link up with his new team-mates after he is released from international duty.