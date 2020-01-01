Man Utd's Cavani banned for three games after racially insensitive Instagram post

The striker has been under investigation by the Football Association after a post he sent on social media

striker Edinson Cavani has been banned by the Football Association for three games after he was find guilty of misconduct following an Instagram post in November.

The striker made the decision not to challenge the charge and will consequently miss United’s upcoming games against , and .

He has also been fined £100,000 and ordered to complete face-to-face education after it was deemed his post was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute.

It is understood the club have asked the FA to use the money from the fine for anti-racisim projects and initiatives.

The charge came after the 33-year-old responded to a celebratory message sent by a friend with the words "Gracias negrito".

The 33-year-old quickly deleted the post and apologised for his actions, saying: “The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game.

“The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this.”

Goal understands Cavani decided not to appeal the charge - despite his insistence that it was an honest mistake - out of respect and solidarity with the fight against racism in football.

A new ruling meant that if found guilty the minimum ban term for this breach is three matches and it is understood the club is pleased the governing body imposed the lowest possible sanction.

A statement from Manchester United on the ruling read: “As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.

“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension.

“The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”