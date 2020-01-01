'Man Utd youngsters sinking in toxic atmosphere' - Fletcher fears for Greenwood, Williams & Wan-Bissaka

The former Red Devils midfielder has seen the mood turn sour at Old Trafford, with a lack of experienced heads considered to be a problem

The atmosphere at has “turned toxic”, admits Darren Fletcher, with a number of youngsters within the Red Devils’ squad now considered to be “sinking” in the storm.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked to academy graduates for inspiration this season, such as Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood, while also investing in the potential of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The 2019-20 campaign is, however, proving to be another testing one at Old Trafford.

A 2-0 home defeat to Burnley on Wednesday has seen pressure piled back onto Solskjaer’s shoulders as questions are asked of his ability to deliver an upturn in fortune.

Much of the supporter angst is currently being aimed in the direction of an under-fire board, but those on the field are being caught up in the crossfire.

“The scenes in the stadium weren't good,” former United midfielder Fletcher told Radio 5 Live on the back of a disappointing outing against .

“The chanting, the atmosphere really turned toxic for the first time.”

Williams, James, Wan-Bissaka and Greenwood all figured against the Clarets and are having to learn quickly that expectation levels remain high at Old Trafford.

Fletcher fears their cause is being done few favours by the growing tension off the field, with the Scot adding on a make or break period for the Red Devils: “At the minute you can see with every setback these youngsters are just sinking.

“The scrutiny and the pressure that these kids are under - it was difficult for me coming into the team and I was surrounded by world-class players left, right and centre.

“These lads don't have that support network around them and they are really finding it difficult.

“It might make a few of them, but at the same time it will probably break a few of them as well, which is really disappointing.”

United remain fifth in the Premier League table for now, but they are six points back on fourth-placed in the final spot and will not be back in top-flight action until February 1 as their attention shifts to and matters.